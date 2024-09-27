The world’s best bank for FX data management: TD Securities

TD Securities (TDS) places client services at the heart of its FX data management strategy. The bank aims to provide a personalized, comprehensive service, transforming client data into actionable insights that enhance its FX offerings. By leveraging advanced forecasting models, trading signals and FX portfolios, it aims to empower clients with the strategies needed to navigate the complexities of the global FX market.

To this end, Panoramic, its advanced global FX client data portal, enables TDS to deliver a data-driven client strategy by automating and centralizing client data globally. This tool facilitates data-driven decision-making, resource allocation and enhances sales and trading through data insights and alerts.

Eric Poteet

In FX research, TDS leverages data-driven methodologies and sophisticated algorithms to create client-facing products, enhancing risk mitigation. Its Macro Ranking Scorecard Index (MRSI) maps FX trading decisions to various macroeconomic and market factors, creating a diversified FX portfolio tailored to client needs. This systematic approach provides unique FX hedging solutions and ranks currency attractiveness using machine learning.

During the review period, TDS proved an accessible and client-focused research team, engaging with its global clients through travel, calls and constant feedback. By offering deep analytical models and data outputs, the firm enabled its clients to leverage their FX strategies and improve workflows while fostering stronger, personalized partnerships, benefiting both clients and TD Securities.

Finally, TDS’s technology stack – Python, Dash and KDB – enables rapid development of data tools and aligns with its low-latency e-trading group for enhanced decision-making. Over the review period, TDS has been integrating machine learning into its data management tools, like the MRSI overlay portfolio, to give clients a better understanding of market drivers, optimizing FX hedging strategies and enabling modelling of the outlook for emerging market central banks, all using TDS’s in-house data.

"In an age of rapid content delivery and overwhelming information available to global investors, it's important to be recognized for developing a research approach that is more deliberate and curated,” says Mark McCormick, global head of FX and emerging markets strategy.

“This method enables us to uncover deeper insights across global markets by leveraging data, analytics, and informed market intuition."

Eric Poteet is head of global client data analytics, FICC.