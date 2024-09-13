Best securities house in Sweden: Carnegie

Carnegie performed strongly in a relatively quiet period for the Swedish equity capital markets.

During Euromoney’s awards period of April 2023 to May 2024, Carnegie topped the Swedish ECM bookrunning league table with apportioned credits for $1.33 billion from 43 deals, giving it a 15.83% market share, Dealogic data shows.

Perhaps Carnegie's most significant mandate was serving as sole global coordinator for the SKr2.4 billion ($235 million) IPO of Rusta, a hardware store chain, in October 2023. The transaction was the only IPO in Sweden in 2023, and the first major one since June 2022.

Carnegie also served as a bookrunner on a number of club deals for domestic clients, supporting the likes of high-technology company Mycronic (SKr870 million), holding company Momentum Group (SKr466 million), care provider Ambea (SKr365 million), and e-commerce group BHG (SKr250 million).

Carnegie’s performance in M&A advisory was equally impressive. Key mandates in private M&A included the sale of Great Security to EMK Capital, the sale of Progrits to Axcel, the merger of Mathem and Oda, and the sale of Frigoscandia to Dachser.

In