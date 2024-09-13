Best for ESG in Georgia: TBC Capital
Best for ESG in Georgia: TBC Capital

September 13, 2024

TBC Capital has played a pivotal role in advancing Georgia’s ESG market, advising on a number of important deals.

A key deal was TBC Leasing’s GeL15 million ($5.5 million) green bond in July 2023 – the first Georgian lira-denominated green bond. In another pioneering move, TBC Capital facilitated the sale of a GeL20 million public green bond for Tegeta Motors, the first of its kind in Georgia’s automotive sector, and one which got support from Asian Development Bank.

In addition, TBC Capital served as a lead arranger on a $150 million sustainability-linked bond for Georgia Capital, a leading financial conglomerate in the country. The transaction – the largest ever in the local market – was supported by international financial institutions, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, International Financial Corporation and Asian Development Bank. It attracted more than 275 investors, setting a record for investor participation.

