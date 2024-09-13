Best for research in Vietnam: An Binh Securities

The reputation and credentials of An Binh Securities’ research team have gone from strength to strength in recent years, in large part due to the analysts’ high success rate in forecasting stock price movements, helping clients make money off their investments.

ABS’s strengths lie in the quality of its research assessment reports and recommendations, which are offered in an easy-to-understand and engaging format through videos or social media platforms. Its team is also top-notch, comprising researchers with in-depth experience of the Vietnamese financial market.

The securities house – whose asset base grew 16% year-on-year to D2.3 trillion ($93.4 million) in 2023 – has numerous research options for clients. These include daily reports sent before each trading session providing forecasts for the day’s trading, as well as weekly reports summarising the key themes of the week and predicting what will be ‘hot or not’ the following week.

It also has monthly investment strategy reports providing macro analysis, industry analysis and strategic portfolio selections for the next month.