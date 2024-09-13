Best securities house in Qatar: QNB Financial Services

QNB Financial Services (QNBFS) impressed on multiple fronts over the past year, making it Euromoney’s best securities house for Qatar in 2024.

In equities, the firm held an impressive 60% market share in institutional trading volumes from both domestic and foreign corporates during the review period. With a hold of more than 35% of the trading activity on the Qatar Stock Exchange, QNBFS continued to be the foremost player in the local brokerage landscape.

In a clear testament to its focus on investors, the firm hosted 150 quarterly earnings calls for major Qatari companies, being the only local broker to offer such a service.

In fixed income, QNBFS was the top broker for listed Qatari bonds, providing clients with access to local government bonds and treasury bills, as well as global primary issues and secondary market trading in bonds and sukuk.

QNBFS also stands out for its research capabilities, offering insightful and independent analysis through its close relationships with Qatari companies. The firm made available a range of publications, such as company reports, market updates, fact books and sector analyses, along with short-term trading strategies – all of which appeal to its clients.