Best for fixed income in Kuwait: KFH Capital

KFH Capital is Kuwait’s best securities house for fixed income, thanks to its involvement on swathes of prominent sukuk transactions in the past year.

For one, the firm structured an innovative KD103.1 million ($335.8 million) multi-currency international sukuk programme for Kuwaiti investment holding conglomerate Kipco. The programme was notable for its use of a Wakala/Murabaha structure, which incorporated Shariah-compliant hedging mechanics. These ensured investors' funds were effectively hedged until the sukuk's maturity, providing a new level of financial security for clients.

In addition, KFH Capital served as a joint lead manager on the Republic of Turkiye’s five-year $2.5 billion sukuk, the sovereign’s first international deal since the country’s May 2023 elections. The transaction was a resounding success, achieving three times oversubscription and tight pricing, leading to substantial cost savings for the country.

Aside from these deals, KFH Capital worked on sukuk deals for a number of regional entities, such as Al Rajhi ($1 billion), Dubai Islamic Bank ($1 billion) and the Government of Oman ($1 billion) – making its mark in the fixed income space.