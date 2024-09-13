Best for equities in Vietnam: Vietcap Securities

Vietnam’s corporates turn to Vietcap Securities for their complex investment banking, fundraising and capital market needs.

That is unsurprising, considering Vietcap’s unmatched experience, execution capabilities and a stellar team with international bulge-bracket investment banking experience.

Under the leadership of investment banking head Vinh-Tuan Ngo, Vietcap has certainly established itself with key clients. In September 2023, it was exclusive adviser to the selling shareholders and to fast-growing dairy group International Dairy Product on a secondary share sale worth $85 million, in conjunction with a private placement to Growtheum Capital Partners. The sale was a big success, with the selling shareholders managing to make eight times their initial investment in the firm.

In mid-2024, Vietcap also facilitated the transfer of shares in Gelex Electric from Vietnam’s Upcom Market to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange – enabling the profit-making company to boost its brand recognition and move to its next stage of growth and international investor access.

Additionally, Vietcap supported Khang Dien House Trading and Investment with its capital raising activity this year, in a deal that saw investors like Dragon Capital boost their holding in the real estate company.