Best securities house in Vietnam: SSI Securities

September 13, 2024

SSI Securities is among the largest securities houses in Vietnam, but the team doesn’t take its position for granted. Rather, it constantly finds way to stay relevant and offer value to its clients at a time of intense competition in the country’s securities industry.

While peers may resort to offering zero transaction fees to gain market share, SSI is differentiating itself by focusing on the quality of client service and advising high net-worth and mass-affluent clients on their investment choices.

Thanks to that, the $2 billion market capitalisation securities house has built a well-rounded franchise that is at the top of its league. SSI has a 16% share of the institutional securities market and a roughly 10% share of the retail and wealth management market.

Another differentiator: SSI has best-in-class teams across the franchise.

On research, for instance, SSI covers 85% of the total market cap of the Vietnam index, spanning 115-plus companies, and over 100 listed and over-the-counter traded companies. The team – with a staff of 22 – also partners with Hong Kong-based brokers to provide a comprehensive coverage of the Chinese market to interested clients.

