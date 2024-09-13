Best securities house in Thailand: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards
Securities Houses Awards

Best securities house in Thailand: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

September 13, 2024

A strategic revamp within Kiatnakin Phatra Securities about two years ago is benefitting the investment bank, giving it prime position on deal flow and making it Euromoney’s winner of Thailand’s best securities house award for 2024.

Full Results

Securities-Houses-logo-2024-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

Previously, the corporate finance team had been overseeing both execution and advisory for equity offerings, which meant that when the team was busy executing deals, origination often fell through the cracks.

Not anymore. Kiatnakin Phatra set up a coverage team of seven to eight people focused on covering clients and liaising with the products team, as well as an origination and solutions team to brainstorm financing solutions for clients. This better balance between execution and origination ended up giving the firm a big edge – and helped it win new business.

Another important change came in the past year, amid a turbulent period for Thailand’s equity capital markets that saw many IPOs shelved for better market conditions. Kiatnakin Phatra responded by pivoting to doing more advisory deals. This included advising on a joint investment of Bt48.2

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsAsia PacificSecurities houses awards
Gift this article