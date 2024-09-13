Best securities house in Thailand: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

A strategic revamp within Kiatnakin Phatra Securities about two years ago is benefitting the investment bank, giving it prime position on deal flow and making it Euromoney’s winner of Thailand’s best securities house award for 2024.

Previously, the corporate finance team had been overseeing both execution and advisory for equity offerings, which meant that when the team was busy executing deals, origination often fell through the cracks.

Not anymore. Kiatnakin Phatra set up a coverage team of seven to eight people focused on covering clients and liaising with the products team, as well as an origination and solutions team to brainstorm financing solutions for clients. This better balance between execution and origination ended up giving the firm a big edge – and helped it win new business.

Another important change came in the past year, amid a turbulent period for Thailand’s equity capital markets that saw many IPOs shelved for better market conditions. Kiatnakin Phatra responded by pivoting to doing more advisory deals. This included advising on a joint investment of Bt48.2