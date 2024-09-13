Best for equities in Thailand: Bualuang Securities
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards
Securities Houses Awards

Best for equities in Thailand: Bualuang Securities

September 13, 2024

Bualuang Securities, a subsidiary of Thai major Bangkok Bank, had a solid equity capital markets business during Euromoney’s review period, leading the bookrunning league table via five deals for credits of $326.9 million, giving it a 17.16% share of the market, according to Dealogic.

Full Results

Securities-Houses-logo-2024-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

Its claim to fame is thanks to some high-quality deals. These include the February 2024 listing of Thai Credit Bank, which at a size of $206 million is the largest IPO of the year so far. Another chunky deal was the $145 million December 2023 listing of SCG Decor, led by Bualuang as the sole bookrunner. The firm also worked on CPN Retail Growth Leasehold Reit’s $109 million fully marketed follow-on offering in April this year.

What makes Bualuang unique is that, despite high market volatility, its equities business did not falter, with the firm still bringing out deals.

It was the same on the advisory side. In 2023, Bualuang worked on the merger of the telecommunication operations of True and Dtac to create a telecom champion in Thailand.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsAsia PacificSecurities houses awards
Gift this article