Best for research in the Philippines: First Metro Investment Corporation

First Metro Investment Corporation is a research powerhouse in the Philippines, closely following factors shaping markets in the country and internationally and offering this insight to its clients.

A key highlight of its research proposition is The Market Call, a monthly capital markets research publication that provides in-depth analysis on emerging and other trends globally and locally, and how they can impact the Philippine capital markets. The publication is available to all of First Metro’s clients and all registered users of its website at no extra cost, with the investment bank also taking the opportunity to showcase its clients’ capital market deals.

On top of that, First Metro hosts an annual economic and capital markets briefing to provide macro views and forecasts to its clients. This is complemented by a more focused quarterly briefing by the research team.

About 60% of the content produced by the team is focused on the month in review, while the remaining 40% is forward-looking and preparing clients on what to expect – becoming a staple for their investment decisions.

