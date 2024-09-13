Best securities house in Pakistan: Bank Alfalah

Bank Alfalah’s investment banking team is one of the most active in Pakistan, and a force to be reckoned with. Its success, to some extent, comes down to its ability to respond rapidly to changing economic conditions, volatile markets and soaring interest rates.

One example is Bank Alfalah’s introduction of convertible debt to the market – a strategic move designed for a challenging market backdrop. When OBS Pharma wanted to acquire German pharmaceutical major Bayer’s assets in Pakistan, the bank tailor-made a convertible debt option to finance the acquisition. This included giving OBS the flexibility to integrate the two businesses smoothly, without an immediate burden on debt payments.

In the case of financing Shams Power’s complex solar solutions project, the Bank Alfalah team once again put its innovative cap on. It managed to get a guarantee from GuarantCo, covering up to 75% of the principal amount and semi-annual mark-up – a move that reduced the risk around financing the project and, in turn, improved its marketability.

The