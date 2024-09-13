Best for equities in Pakistan: Topline Securities

Topline Securities, led by CEO Mohammed Sohail, added numerous feathers to its cap in the past year.

One was being able to bring Pakistan’s only IPO of 2023 to the market. Topline was a consultant and bookrunner on the PRe435.3 million ($1.6 million) IPO of technology firm Symmetry Group, a deal that was oversubscribed by 1.56 times when it was closed at the end of August 2023.

Topline was also a financial adviser to Pakistan Oxygen for its roughly PRe750 million rights issue, and helped place $14 million worth of shares in Pakistan Tobacco Company to a few local and foreign funds. It facilitated the $12 million purchase of shares via a block trade in Murree Brewery, and a smaller $5 million block trade in Searle Pharma – both to a small group of foreign corporates.

The firm now has some 12 IPO mandates in the pipeline, some of which it is hoping to bring to the market over the next year.

It’s little surprise then that the firm’s financial performance has been strong.

For