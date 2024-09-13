Best for large cap in Pakistan: Topline Securities

Topline Securities’ reach in Pakistan Inc is top-notch, which is why it is Euromoney’s winner of the best for large cap award this year.

Just take its ECM client roster as an example. In the past year, it helped leading digital and marketing company Symmetry Group to list in Pakistan through a PRe435.3 million ($1.6 million) IPO – the only listing on the bourse last year. It also worked on a $14 million share placement for Pakistan Tobacco Company, a subsidiary of British American Tobacco, to a handful of local and foreign funds.

Additionally, it worked on a $3 million placement in Abbott Pakistan, the local arm of the global healthcare company, and was the main broker to arrange a 10% stake purchase in National Foods Pakistan by a US-based fund, in a deal worth $6.5 million.

This shows that Topline’s reach is strong not just with the ‘Who’s Who’ in Pakistan, but also internationally. This meant it was able to arrange for many Pakistani companies to participate in an emerging market conference attended by more than 80 foreign portfolio investors.