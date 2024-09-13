Best securities house in New Zealand: Craigs Investment Partners

With an 18-strong investment banking team, Craigs Investment Partners’ domestic network and international reach appeal to its clients.

During Euromoney’s awards period, Craigs was second on the debt capital markets league table among New Zealand bookrunners, according to Dealogic data, with credits for $481 million from 14 deals.

This included working on deals such as a $366 million bond for Westpac New Zealand, a $226.7 million deal for Bank of New Zealand, a $146.3 million trade for Genesis Energy, and bonds for credits like Infratil, Auckland International Airport and Meridian Energy.

Its presence in M&A was equally strong. Craigs was a financial adviser to BGH Capital’s NZ$1.7 billion ($1.1 billion) acquisition of Pushpay in May 2023 – New Zealand’s largest M&A trade of the year where a financial adviser was involved. Craigs was also a joint financial adviser to QIC for its NZ$1.26 billion purchase of a 50% stake in Vector Metering.

What certainly helps is that Craigs offers clients a slightly different experience to peers, thanks to its strategic partnership with JPMorgan.