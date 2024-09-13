Best for ESG in Malaysia: Kenanga Investment Bank

Small steps can make a big difference. That appears to be the motto for Kenanga Investment Bank, led by group managing director Chay Wai Leong, when it comes to its ESG work and getting its employees on board.

In 2024, eco-friendly activities were a big focus for the bank, from hosting an Adopt a Plant programme and ‘grow your own bok choy’ workshops, to educating employees on the importance of reusable containers and holding online pop quizzes to test their knowledge of environmental issues.

In addition, Kenanga held a climate emergency webinar for its staff, collaborated with the Free Tree Society to hold a hands-on nursery planting activity, and encouraged staff to recycle plastic through a rewards scheme.

Then there are the bigger things Kenanga is doing. The team publishes frequent ESG thematic reports that monitor market trends and deliver the projections essential for investment decisions. Reports on everything from carbon credit trading and energy transition to electric vehicle charging and digitalizing the future of retailers are available.

Last