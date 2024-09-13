Best for fixed income in Indonesia: Indo Premier Sekuritas
Awards
Securities Houses Awards

Best for fixed income in Indonesia: Indo Premier Sekuritas

September 13, 2024

Indo Premier Sekuritas is somewhat unusual in Indonesia: it is one of the few local independent securities houses without government backing, without ties to a bank and without backing from a large conglomerate.

Securities-Houses-logo-2024-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

Yet, it is among the best-performing securities houses, has close ties with the whole gamut of investment banking clients and regulators, and has played a key role in growing Indonesia’s financial markets, particularly the debt market. It is Euromoney’s best securities house for fixed income for the country this year.

During the awards period, Indo Premier was third among bond bookrunners, having worked on 63 deals for $735.6 million in apportioned credits and a 5.02% market share, behind leader Mandiri Sekuritas (73 deals, $1.4 billion of credits) and second place Trimegah Sekuritas (66 deals, $788 million credits), according to Dealogic data.

Indo Premier’s strength is two-fold: it can read market conditions and it offers clients the right advice on timing and pricing deals, which in turn enables it to bring both repeat and new issuers to the bond market.

Its

