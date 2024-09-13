Best for ESG in Indonesia: BRI Danareksa Sekuritas
Best for ESG in Indonesia: BRI Danareksa Sekuritas

September 13, 2024

BRI Danareksa Sekuritas is among the frontrunners on environmental, social and governance issues in Indonesia. In 2023, it established its sustainability strategy through BRIDS ESG 2023, effectively a framework for its sustainable finance programme.

The focus of ‘E’ is on resource management, environmental responsibility and e-sign implementation; ‘S’ is on literacy and education programmes for the community, and sustainability policy internalisation for all employees; and ‘G’ emphasises improving the firm’s risk management maturity index and evaluating and implementing its business sustainability action plan.

Numerous targets were met over the past year. Some 75% of BRI Danareksa’s employees took part in internal capacity development programmes, the use of paper and electricity was reduced, and roughly 500 mangrove trees were planted and birds released into the wild.

Through digital transformation, including bolstering its online trading platform, Brights, BRI Danareksa also made efforts to boost financial and ESG literacy.

On capital markets, the securities house led deals like Indonesia’s $2 billion dual-tranche green bond, Oki Pulp & Paper Mills’ Rp1.5

