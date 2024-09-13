Best retail brokerage in Indonesia: MNC Sekuritas

MNC Sekuritas’s reach within Indonesia has ensured it is among the favoured securities houses for retail investors. The firm has a total of 141 distribution points in the country, split between 100 investment galleries, 24 partnerships, nine full branches and eight representative offices.

With this presence, it can cater to its client base of more than 150,000 retail customers effectively, including through the use of its online stock trading platform, MotionTrade.

Considered among the leading online trading platforms in Indonesia, MotionTrade’s features include voice commands to buy, sell or check portfolios; ways to executive online mutual fund transactions; automated order entries; and speedy buy, sell and order amendments. Its product offering is also vast, spanning stocks, funds, bonds, structured warrants, ETFs and derivatives, as well as those tailored for Indonesia’s large Muslim population such as MNC Filantropi and MotionTrade Syariah.

The management at MNC Sekuritas see big potential for shariah-based investments, which is why the MotionTrade app offers access to more than 600 shariah stocks, more than 200 sukuk products, as well as shariah mutual funds and ETFs.

Its