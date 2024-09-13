Best for research in Indonesia: BNI Sekuritas

A seasoned and reputed team of research analysts has given BNI Sekuritas, part of Indonesian financial major BNI Group, a big edge over peers. The investment bank’s research team actively covers 13 different sectors and ensures it is providing up-to-date and relevant information to clients, be it institutions or retail investors.

On the fixed income side, the research team publishes an economic and debt market report, as well as a quarterly economic outlook report. Some of its reports are published daily, and others weekly or monthly – but they are consistently best-in-class and vital for decision-making.

The equity research team has homed in on 56 companies and 13 sectors, offering clients comprehensive fundamental and technical analysis of listed Indonesian companies across industries such as banking, mining, property, infrastructure, plantations, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and construction. The equity reports, too, are published daily, weekly and monthly.

To cater to the varying needs of retail investors, BNI bolstered its content by establishing a retail research unit in 2023.