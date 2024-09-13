Best for large cap in Indonesia: BNI Sekuritas

For large-cap companies in Indonesia, BNI Sekuritas has long been the investment bank of choice, whether for advisory purposes or for their corporate financing needs.

As a unit of Bank Negara Indonesia, one of the biggest financial groups in the country, the IB arm is able to leverage the parent’s client base of more than 450 large corporates and provide them with the right financing solutions.

It’s no surprise then that BNI Sekuritas worked on some of Indonesia’s largest IPOs during the awards period. This included serving as a joint global coordinator and lead underwriter on Amman Mineral Internasional’s $715 million IPO – the bourse’s largest last year – and as sole lead underwriter on Barito Renewables Energy’s $202 million listing, the largest renewable energy company IPO.

The two firms both became one of the top five largest corporates in Indonesia by market capitalisation soon after listing. Their IPOs were a resounding success, seeing oversubscription of about 13 times and 135 times, respectively.

On the ECM bookrunning league table, BNI ranked fourth during Euromoney’s awards period, having worked on 45 transactions and getting a market share of close to 5%.

