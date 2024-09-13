Best securities house in India: Axis Capital

Axis Capital’s investment banking franchise is second to none in India. It’s not only comprehensive – with offerings spanning ECM, DCM, M&A, private equity, loan syndication and structured finance – but also of high quality, catering to India Inc’s corporate financing needs effectively.

In ECM, Axis ranked fourth among Indian bookrunners for the awards period, getting credits for $3.2 billion from 45 deals, Dealogic data shows. This included a $1.5 billion mandate for a follow-on offering for Vodafone Idea, a sole $250 million mandate from Brookfield Asset Management for a stake sale in Data Infrastructure Trust, as well as a $745 million fundraising for National Highways Infra Trust.

The above examples reflect Axis’s ability to work equally well with high-profile privately owned enterprises and state-owned entities alike.

On M&A, too, Axis impressed, having advised clients like Tata Motors, IDFC, Wipro Enterprises and Brookfield Reit during Euromoney’s review period.

What’s particularly notable is that Axis has managed to excel despite a raft of senior management changes. In late 2023, Axis Capital’s co-CEO Chirag Negandhi left the firm, and in January this year, fellow co-CEO Salil Pitale – who had been named interim CEO after Negandhi’s departure – also exited.