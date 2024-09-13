Best securities house in China: CICC
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards
Securities Houses Awards

Best securities house in China: CICC

September 13, 2024

China International Capital Corporation (CICC) continues to remain a dominant force in China’s investment banking and brokerage market, helping clients access both the debt and equity capital markets and remaining the favoured adviser for M&A deals.

Full Results

Securities-Houses-logo-2024-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

In the April 2023 to May 2024 reference period, CICC ranked fourth among bookrunners for China onshore DCM deals, taking a 4.66% market share for credits of $54.5 billion, according to Dealogic data. It was second for A-share ECM deals, with credits for $8.4 billion and a 9.5% market share.

It was among the frontrunners on M&A advisory, too, thanks to its deep understanding of the China market, its wide client coverage and its ability to execute complex transactions.

One thing that stands apart with CICC is its focus on supporting technology-focused and innovative companies. For example, CICC was a lead underwriter and bookrunner on National Silicon Industry Group’s Rmb1.34 billion ($188.1 million) bond, which was the first science and technology innovation corporate bond from a company listed on China’s Star Market, an exchange for innovative companies.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsAsia PacificSecurities houses awards
Gift this article