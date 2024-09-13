Best for equities in China: Huatai United Securities

Huatai United Securities’ equity capital markets credentials are top notch, making it Euromoney’s best securities house for equities this year. In the onshore A-share market, Huatai ranked third among ECM bookrunners during the awards period, with league table credits of $7.8 billion and 51 deals, Dealogic data shows.

But it’s not just an onshore story for Huatai. The investment bank also maintained a significant edge in the global depositary receipts (GDR) market, running GDR deals for the likes of Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt (at $583 million, the largest GDR deal in 2023), Supcon Technology ($565 million) and Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology ($215 million), among others.

Despite a broad slump in Hong Kong’s listings markets, Huatai still managed to execute a number of IPOs, including for J&T Global Express, Tian Tu Capital and Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry.

Huatai has also been good at identifying industries with the most potential, such as the biopharmaceutical, medical devices and medical services sector.

Over the years, it has promoted the research and development of drugs and devices and helped transform pharmaceutical companies.