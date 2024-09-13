Best for equities in Bangladesh: Shanta Equity
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Awards
Securities Houses Awards

Best for equities in Bangladesh: Shanta Equity

September 13, 2024

A team of experienced capital markets and banking experts has ensured Shanta Equity, which kicked off its operations in January 2022, stays on top of its game in Bangladesh.

Full Results

Securities-Houses-logo-2024-960.jpg
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

In 2023, for instance, 92% of the funds raised in the country’s equities market was through deals led by Shanta. This included working on hotel group Best Holdings’ Tk3.5 billion ($29 million) IPO, the fourth-largest listing from a non-financial group ever in the country, which was covered by more than 3.5 times. It also advised on the sale of shares in Premier LP Gas by French parent TotalEnergies to local investors, and arranged a Tk3 billion bond for IFAD Autos in a high interest rate environment.

Shanta Equity’s IPO pipeline is also hefty and includes deals for Chaldal.com, the first startup set to go public in Bangladesh, and the IPO of solar company Orion Power Rupsha. The bank, led by CEO Rubayet E Ferdous, is particularly championing startup IPOs and collaborating with regulators on developing a new set of rules to allow such listings.

On

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsAsia PacificSecurities houses awards
Gift this article