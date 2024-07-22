Awards for Excellence: Best international bank in Japan – Citi
July 22, 2024

In 2023, Citi saw operating revenues reach around ¥139 billion ($860 million) and total assets climb to ¥6,097 billion.

It worked on several key deals including the $14.9 billion acquisition of US Steel by Nippon Steel – the largest-ever acquisition in the steel industry, which boosts the firm to the third-largest steel producer worldwide. Citi served as the sole financial adviser in this transaction.

Citi was the only US bank selected as a marketing support for the Japanese government’s planned issue of ¥20 trillion of climate transition bonds over the next 10 years.

The bank is focused on offering new banking services for midsize companies in Japan, offering trade and working capital, cash management, global markets capabilities and advisory services.

