Awards for Excellence: Best bank for diversity and inclusion in Hong Kong – HSBC

HSBC introduced initiatives to tackle parental leave, diversity in its hiring process and to improve support for its transgender employees in Hong Kong last year.

The bank enhanced its maternity leave to 20 weeks and increased its paternity leave to 40 days. In addition, the bank increased its policy allowance of personal/caregiving time to four hours per month.

In 2023 the bank introduced alternative interview formats and adjustments for candidates who require support during the recruitment process. Furthermore, the bank now includes a more diverse panel of interviewers to promote inclusive hiring.

HSBC also instituted gender transition guidance to provide information, tools and resources for its employees who embark on gender transitioning. The programme also provides for line managers as well as human resources professionals to support employees in their transition journey.

HSBC also inaugurated D&I Week in April 2023 and Neurodiversity Week in March 2023. The annual events feature both external and internal speakers with the aim of promoting awareness around the topics.