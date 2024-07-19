Awards for Excellence: Best international bank in Singapore – HSBC

HSBC helped Singaporean companies like Next Gen Foods and Multiplier Technologies expand overseas in 2023. It also scaled up its support for local businesses expansion in the region by introducing a $1 billion ASEAN (Association of southeast Asian Nations) growth fund for digital platform businesses and a $150 million venture debt offering aimed at scaling high growth companies.

The bank hosted an Asia day event covering exports to Asian markets, which attracted 220 clients.

It has upgraded its digital platform, Business Go, and introduced a new feature called international navigator. This hosts trade corridor and industry specific content as well as useful business guides.