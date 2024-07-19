Awards for Excellence: Best bank for corporates in Malaysia – OCBC

OCBC had a busy 2023, launching new FX features, application programming interface (API) integration and improvements to its online platform.

The bank introduced its comprehensive API service to facilitate a seamless collection process for its business clients. The service has achieved 300% year-on-year growth in its host-to-host transactions. OCBC also introduced 2023 FX Online in its corporate internet banking platform OCBC Velocity. This offers real-time streaming rates that allow users to book contracts instantly for overseas transactions.

The bank launched more than 10 new structured products across various asset classes tin 2023.

Deals included a RM555 million ($118 million) sustainability sukuk deal for Point Zone and a RM5.75 billion issue for Infracap Resources.

The bank held its first three-day educational workshop featuring FX simulation games and automation efforts that include the development of a product pricing bot and term sheet generator.