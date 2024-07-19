Awards for Excellence country winners: Greece

Best bank: Piraeus Bank

It has been a great time to be a Greek banker. Rating agencies returned the sovereign to investment grade in 2023 and the country’s lenders, having reduced non-performing loans and cost of risk while rebuilding capital ratios, also delivered improved profits.

That was enough to put them back on the acceptable list for growing numbers of international and domestic equity investors, and the resulting share price rises brought valuations back in line with southern European peers, albeit still at single-digit price-to-earnings ratios and discounts to book value.

Piraeus Bank’s market capitalization doubled in 2023 and it wins our award as best bank in Greece in recognition of its decisive steps to reduce non-performing exposures. These halved in 2023 from 6.8% of loans to 3.5%, with the bank also restoring common equity tier-1 to a healthy 13.3%.