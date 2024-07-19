Awards for Excellence country winners: Thailand

Best bank: Kasikornbank

Kasikornbank (KBank) receives the award for Thailand’s best bank in in recognition of its commitment to enhancing asset quality in a challenging market and its dedication to sustainability initiatives.

Despite setting aside a Bt51.8 billion ($1.4 billion) provision for an expected high level of credit losses, KBank reported a net profit of Bt42.4 billion for 2023, an 18.6% year-on-year increase. The bank’s coverage ratio stood at a robust 152.2% at the end of December 2023.

Led by chief executive Kattiya Indaravijaya, KBank’s operating profit for 2023 reached Bt107.7 billion, a 9.3% rise over the previous year. This was primarily driven by an 11.6% increase in net interest income, despite slowing loan growth.

The bank’s focus on asset quality and improving credit underwriting processes for new loans resulted in a strong net interest margin of 3.66%.