Awards for Excellence country winners: Japan

Best bank: MUFG

MUFG, Japan’s largest bank, had an excellent financial year in the 12 months to March 2024, setting new records for the group.

Net profit rose by an impressive 33% to ¥1.49 trillion ($9.5 billion), with income growing at the same pace. MUFG has set its sights on further growth, aiming to raise profits to more than ¥1.6 trillion by March 2027, the final year of its new medium-term business plan.

The banking giant’s net operating profit before provision surpassed its competitors, securing the top position among the three megabanks for the first time in six years – and the award for Japan’s best bank.

MUFG’s growth can be attributed to its structural reforms in a low interest rate environment. The bank has significantly reduced its domestic branch network from 515 in March 2018 to approximately 320 currently, while also taking a leading role in widening lending margins for businesses.

Beyond