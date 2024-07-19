North America’s Best Digital Bank: Bank of America

There are many banks that have extensive and expanding digital offerings. But one bank makes digital innovation and excellence an intrinsic part of how it interacts with its clients year after year. For its continued excellence in deploying powerfully effective solutions across its franchise, Bank of America is North America’s best digital bank.

It is hardly surprising that the bank knows what it’s doing when it comes to digital: it has more than 57 million verified digital users, with 46.3 million of those classed as active, up 5% year on year.

That adds up to a lot of interactions each year. It is perhaps more surprising that Bank of America actually counts all of them – 23.4 billion in 2023, a record for the firm. Logins were up 11% to 12.8 billion, another record.

“We’re