Asia’s best bank for advisory: Morgan Stanley

Once again, Morgan Stanley is Asia’s best bank for advisory. The investment bank was the undisputed leader in region-wide advisory during the awards period, notching $172 billion in completed and $117 billion in announced transactions.

In terms of announced M&A, it ranked number one in Greater China, India, Korea and Japan – the standout markets in 2023. Morgan Stanley was the top-ranked adviser for financial sponsor-led M&A, with $35 billion in announced transaction volume across 24 deals – making it the leading adviser for both buy-side and sell-side sponsor mandates.

“While 2023 was a challenging year, Morgan Stanley was top ranked for cross-border and financial sponsor transactions and the leading M&A adviser in China, Korea and India,” says Richard Wong, head of Asia Pacific M&A at Morgan Stanley. “As a global bank with superb connectivity and a stable senior team, complexity plays to our strengths.