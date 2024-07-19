Asia’s best bank for corporate responsibility: Sampath Bank

There is so much to like about Sampath Bank’s approach to corporate responsibility. The Sri Lankan bank spent Rs91.3 million ($300,000) on all corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in 2023. That is small compared to the sums lavished on the space by bigger lenders. Yet the bank, which allocates 1% of net profit to projects that further environmental and social sustainability, manages to squeeze so much out of what it has to give.

During the awards period, the bank focused its attention on 84 initiatives, helping around 125,000 individuals.

“We prioritize sustainability as the top-most objective of CSR,” says Sampath’s managing director Ayodhya Iddawela Perera. “As a [nation-wide] bank, we must shoulder greater responsibility in assuring sustainability amid current economic, social and environmental challenges. We are committed to tackling the root causes of these challenges, not just their symptoms; relying on a collaborative model built on the tripartite efforts of the bank leadership, ‘Team Sampath’, and the community itself.”

Those