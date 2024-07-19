The world’s best investment bank in the emerging markets: Citi

In recent years, Citi has consistently emerged as the best investment bank for emerging markets. This year, no other financial institution comes close. Citi was named best investment bank in three regions this year – central and eastern Europe, Asia and Africa – and ran the ultimate winner close in the Middle East.

Its global model is paramount in this equation. Being almost everywhere, while reining in costs, allows it to offer a full set of services to clients wherever they are, be it west Africa or southeast Asia, Latin America or central Europe.

Let’s start with the largest of the emerging markets.

First China, where Citi acted as exclusive financial adviser to Abu Dhabi investment firm CYVN Holdings on its $1.1 billion acquisition of a 7% stake in Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio.

That deal, made up of a private placement and a $350 million purchase of secondary shares, is multi-layered and could play out over a series of stages and years.