The world’s best bank for SMEs: UOB

Some regional banks stand out globally.

The world’s best bank for small and medium-sized enterprises this year, Singapore’s UOB, is one such bank. It provides its primarily southeast Asian clients with a quality of service that would be well-received by small and medium-sized enterprises in any market worldwide.

To be clear, UOB is an international commercial bank with a presence throughout the Association of southeast Asian Nations (Asean) region and many of the key global economies. But it is unapologetically an Asean-focused bank, with no ambition to be everything to all clients everywhere.

Such a clear focus is a strength of the bank – and a strength of its SME banking business.

Few other banks in Asean can offer SMEs what UOB offers across the region, and similarly few banks can offer SMEs outside the region the type of access to the region that UOB can.