The world’s best bank for corporates: Deutsche Bank

As chief executive of Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing has put corporate client relationships at the heart of his strategy. He likes to refer to it as the Hausbank approach.

Five years ago, this strategy saw Sewing carve out a new corporate bank. This included a treasury coverage team offering cash management, trade finance, foreign exchange and lending – and working alongside the investment bank.

The corporate bank has brought advantages in terms of technological integration. And it has arguably made the firm truer to its roots in Germany – the world’s third biggest exporting nation – and to its place at heart of world’s largest trading block, the European Union. Above all, the shift has underlined Sewing’s desire to grow more stable revenue streams such as transaction banking.