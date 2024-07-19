The world’s best bank for financing: Morgan Stanley

This time last year, Euromoney’s discussions with shortlisted candidates for this award were peppered with a cautious optimism that 2023 would turn out to be a better year for business than 2022. That turned out to be nearly a year premature: from a mid-2024 vantage point it can be difficult to recall just how tricky 2023 was.

The year demanded complex, multiproduct solutions for clients that required different parts of a firm to work together seamlessly. All banks tell you that they do this, but only some really deliver. In 2023, the firm that did this best was Morgan Stanley, the world’s best bank for financing this year.

“The Covid years were anomalies with regard to capital raising,” says Anish Shah, global head of investment grade acquisition finance. "In 2022 inflation was becoming a big concern and the rapid move in rates meant that clients were effectively on pause.