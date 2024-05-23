Middle East: Country category winners 2024 – Oman

Oman

Best digital bank: Ahli Bank

Ahli Bank became the first in Oman to introduce a digital IPO service this year using a mobile application that simplifies and enhances accessibility for investors.

It also streamlined its account-opening process, which has enabled new customers to set up accounts in under a minute via the mobile app.

A first-of-its-kind collaborative crowdfunding platform called Tamkeen has also been established for small and medium-sized enterprise clients in response to the capital market authority’s issuance of crowdfunding legislation.

Retail customers can now request instant loans and open fixed deposits directly through the mobile app. The loan booking process has also been automated to improve the speed and efficiency of credit underwriting and disbursement.

Best bank for SMEs: Bank Muscat

Bank Muscat is a well-established lender to small and medium-sized enterprises in Oman.