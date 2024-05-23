Middle East: Country category winners 2024 – Bahrain
Middle East: Country category winners 2024 – Bahrain

May 23, 2024
May 23, 2024

Bahrain

Best international bank: Mashreq

Mashreq has solidified its position as a leading corporate bank in Bahrain this year. The bank advised on the government's debut $1.5 billion syndicated loan and managed a $1 billion sukuk issuance for the ministry of finance and national economy.

Mashreq’s loan portfolio in Bahrain grew by 31% and it introduced more advanced cash and trade-management products, such as cash and notional pooling, as well as tiered interest-rate products.


Best digital bank: Bank ABC

Bank ABC’s recent internal transformation initiatives and growth in mobile banking make it the best digital bank in Bahrain this year.

A comprehensive infrastructure overhaul has been undertaken, consolidating core banking platforms across 15 units. The platform's deployment on cloud infrastructure enhances scalability and improves cyber threat defences.

The transformation incorporates a unified dashboard that provides a 360-degree view of customer interactions.

The





