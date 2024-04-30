How Citizens turned First Republic defeat into private banking victory
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
BANKING

How Citizens turned First Republic defeat into private banking victory

Susan_DeTray-Citizens-960.jpg

Exactly one year ago, San Francisco-based First Republic Bank was sold by regulators amid a US regional banking crisis. Citizens Financial Group, which had seen the sale as a chance to turbocharge its private banking ambitions, lost out to JPMorgan. But far from being the end of the story, that failed bid was just the beginning. Within weeks the bank had announced First Republic’s Susan deTray as the head of its new private bank, a unit that is now at the heart of a fast-growing wealth franchise.

Mark Baker
April 30, 2024

For hours it seemed like nothing was happening. It was the evening of Sunday April 30, 2023, and over at City Oyster in Delray Beach, on the Florida coast, Bruce Van Saun was trying to have one last dinner with friends before closing up his holiday house for the season.

Speed read:

  • The need to scale up
  • Positioning for transformation
  • Finding the white space
  • Where private meets retail

    • But he was distracted. As chairman and chief executive of Citizens Financial Group, he was also bidding for a failing institution that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was hawking around – First Republic Bank, a San Francisco-based commercial and private banking firm with over $200 billion in assets.

    A number of banks had submitted offers earlier that day, and Citizens was among those given the chance to fine-tune bids before a 7pm deadline.

    The final touches done, Van Saun headed out to dinner. But his cell phone nagged at him as he ate, teasing him with the possibility of good news that could come at any moment.

    To unlock this article

    Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

    Topics

    FeaturesUnited StatesIn ConversationBankingCitizensJPMorganSilicon Valley BankWealth
    Mark Baker headshot2.jpg
    Mark Baker
    Deputy editor
    Mark Baker is deputy editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
    Gift this article