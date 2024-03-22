China’s best wealth manager for digital solutions: Noah Holdings

Noah Holdings’ continuous digital innovation is recognized by it being named the best wealth manager for digital solutions in China this year.

The firm’s Smile Treasury SaaS platform was launched in 2022, specifically targeting corporate and institutional clients’ treasury management needs. It currently covers more than 10,000 public funds and 600 private funds across the market. The number of active customers of Smile Treasurer had increased by 73.7% year on year by the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Noah also expanded its online services last year with a new model of online financial management. Clients can independently browse a range of products and complete transactions across multiple activities such as existence and rights.

Noah expanded its online services last year with a new model of online financial management

Noah’s subsidiary, Gopher Asset Management, has an independent investment management system to provide effective data protection for investment decisions.