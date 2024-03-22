China’s best wealth manager for digital solutions: Noah Holdings
Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AwardsChina Wealth Management Awards

China’s best wealth manager for digital solutions: Noah Holdings

March 22, 2024

Noah Holdings’ continuous digital innovation is recognized by it being named the best wealth manager for digital solutions in China this year.

Full Results

EM_ChinaWealthMan_Colour.png
Logo © 2024 Euromoney

The firm’s Smile Treasury SaaS platform was launched in 2022, specifically targeting corporate and institutional clients’ treasury management needs. It currently covers more than 10,000 public funds and 600 private funds across the market. The number of active customers of Smile Treasurer had increased by 73.7% year on year by the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Noah also expanded its online services last year with a new model of online financial management. Clients can independently browse a range of products and complete transactions across multiple activities such as existence and rights.

Noah expanded its online services last year with a new model of online financial management

Noah’s subsidiary, Gopher Asset Management, has an independent investment management system to provide effective data protection for investment decisions.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

AwardsChina WM awardsChina WM domestic
Gift this article