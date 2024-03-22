China’s best boutique wealth manager: Deyu Family Office

Founded in 2015, Deyu Family Office was one of the first multi-family offices in China and this year it receives the award as the country’s best boutique wealth manager.

Deyu now has a client base of over 40 families with assets exceeding Rmb2 billion ($278 million), as well as 200 ultra-high net-worth clients, each with assets of more than Rmb100 million.

As a family office, Deyu covers the four stages of wealth: creation, preservation, transmission and utilization. It offers services focused on wealth management, tax planning, succession planning, global asset allocation, legal consultancy, education and charity.

In 2023, Deyu worked with nearly 100 clients offering equity investments, domestic and overseas securities products, urban investment bonds and fixed income products.

It has launched the ‘Shanyu 100 year’ plan to provide customers with philanthropic planning under the dual trust model. This helps customers achieve risk isolation and wealth inheritance.

The firm has a team of 25 people, made up of experts in commercial banking, private banking, investment banking, insurance, tax and consulting, with an average working experience of more than 16 years.

