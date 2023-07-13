Asia’s best bank for financing 2023: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a powerhouse in financing. In Asia Pacific ex-China, the US bank helped to complete 42 equity capital markets deals – more than any other bank over the 12 months to the end of March 2023 – worth a total of $5.4 billion, according to Dealogic. And in debt capital markets, it completed 419 deals worth $46.2 billion.

This year Morgan Stanley beat the competition everywhere. Its geographic presence and its heft in the markets that matter put it in a position to demonstrate its ability to offer clients great advice, whether the markets were up or down.

The past year presented a unique set of difficulties for corporates and their financial advisers; a testing period in which ECM opportunities were at a premium. Yet where the deals were, so was Morgan Stanley. It managed the $672 million initial public offering of Delhivery, a SoftBank-backed and Indian logistics firm.

Julien Begasse de Dhaem

Two other ECM deals caught the eye.