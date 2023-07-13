Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Asia’s best investment bank 2023: Morgan Stanley

July 13, 2023
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

Morgan Stanley swallowed the market whole this year. There was precious little transaction activity that its investment bankers didn’t play a key role in.

The firm topped the rankings in Asia-Pacific mergers and acquisitions, advising on 79 completed deals worth $182.7 billion, according to Dealogic. In Asia ex-China equity capital markets, it helped to complete 42 deals – more than any other bank – worth $5.4 billion, in a poor year for ECM in Asia and worldwide.

And it ranked second in debt capital markets – by the narrowest of margins – in Asia ex-China, completing 419 deals worth $46.2 billion. Where Morgan Stanley was strong, was where it likes to be strong for itself and its clients: in advisory work, ECM, DCM and high yield.

Advisory was front and centre in Asia this year. For the first time in more than a decade, the big story in Asia was not China but ex-China, and in this context, it was Morgan Stanley’s longstanding presence across the region that in large part helped it win this award.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardAsia PacificBest Investment BankMorgan Stanley