Asia’s best bank 2023: HSBC

Football clubs undergoing a period of transition often talk of needing a transfer window or two to get where they need to be. More often than not, this doesn’t work. Better-run teams continue to make clear-minded decisions that keep them ahead of the pack. Catching up is always hard to do.

When HSBC unveiled plans to pivot to Asia in early 2020 – by redeploying $100 billion in risk-weighted assets to the region to deliver stronger growth and winkle out gains in transaction banking and wealth management – eyebrows were raised.

Asia, as Euromoney argued in February 2021, had to be about more than just greater China, comprising Hong Kong, its financial bedrock, and the mainland, the source of so much of the future growth it needs to generate. Later in the year, chief executive Noel Quinn insisted the point really was to pivot.

“It’s about Hong Kong, China and the rest of Asia,” he told us.