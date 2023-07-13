Asia’s best bank for sustainable finance 2023: HSBC

It is no surprise that HSBC is Asia’s best bank for sustainable finance for the sixth year in a row. Across its commercial, retail, global banking, markets and securities, capital markets, trade finance and risk management teams, the lender has created an extensive sustainability knowledge base that few of its rivals can match.

Back in August 2022, the bank appointed Justin Wu from Bloomberg New Energy Finance as its first co-head of climate change Asia Pacific (Apac) as part of the lender’s broader strategy to create a sustainability centre of excellence both in the region and globally.

Naturally, HSBC was present on all the interesting deals in the region in the last 12 months.

It was joint green structuring bank, joint global coordinator and joint bookrunner for Hong Kong’s green bonds worth a total of $5.75 billion, denominated in dollars, euro, and renminbi in January, as well as on the Hong Kong government’s inaugural 365-day tokenized green bond worth HK$800 million ($102 million) in February.

