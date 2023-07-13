Africa’s best bank for corporate responsibility 2023: Equity Bank

For the second year in a row, Equity Bank is Africa’s best bank for corporate responsibility. Under the leadership of group CEO James Mwangi, Equity Bank continues to create shared value for clients and citizens across its banking business, as well as its foundation, which dates back to 2008.

Through the Equity Group Foundation, it has managed to create economic opportunities, providing beneficiaries with tools and technologies build financial resilience. By the end of 2022, foundation initiatives – to which the bank contributes 2% of its revenue annually – were cumulatively funded to the tune of $605 million.

Education remains a central pillar of the group’s corporate responsibility strategy and all the flagship programmes that Equity Bank runs performed well over the awards period.

Through its Wings to Fly scholarship, the group helped 1,000 students to start their education in in 2022. Equity also selected 9,000 students to receive secondary school scholarships as part of its Elimu Scholarship Programme.