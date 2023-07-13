Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Africa’s best bank for advisory 2023: Citi

July 13, 2023
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

Evidence of an ability to leverage networks across Africa and beyond has helped Citi win the title of Africa’s best bank for advisory this year. While the firm has a strong franchise in South Africa, the rest of the continent is now becoming more important as a growth market. This award is therefore largely thanks to the team led by chairman of investment banking for Middle East and Africa, Miguel Azevedo, and Claude-Stephanie Ngningha, Citi’s head of investment banking in Africa outside South Africa and Egypt.

Citi’s advisory deals this year included the sale by Actis and Mainstream of Lekala, a wind power producer with operational assets in South Africa and Senegal, to a joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity and the UAE’s Masdar. It was also exclusive adviser to NewGlobe on the African education technology company’s $285 million growth financing round.

Miguel-Azevedo-Citi-2023-960.jpg
Miguel Azevedo

In payments, Citi advised Helios Investment Partners on the $110 million private placement for its portfolio company Interswitch, which is focused on Nigeria but is expanding across Africa.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardAfricaCiti